The first section of GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic's long run of away matches in the 2020 Lotto Central Federation League has gone to plan after they eventually got ahead of Red Sox Manawatu for a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Coach Tex von Kwiatkowski had to make some adjustments to his undefeated team for the match at Central Energy Trust Arena, with veteran Josh Smith's hamstring not quite right following the previous weekend's away win over North End AFC.

Having scored three goals in two games, Perry Stewart got his first start, moving up front with Josh Ngapeka.

Starting from their defensive base, led by goal keeper Matt Calvert, tall defender Shaan Stuart and a rock-steady Peter Czerwonka, Athletic kept another clean sheet, while Ryan Holden and Englishman Martyn Freestone held ascendancy for the most part in the midfield.

However, it took until the 75th minute before the visitors broke the goal-less deadlock when Stewart kept his streak alive of scoring in every game.

"Our big weakness was our final pass," said von Kwiatkowski.

"Not accurate again, or just sloppy passing."

There had been a couple of "heart attack" moments in the first half, as Athletic could have easily gone into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

"Ryan had an open goal, Tesco [Grunwald] had a great one from halfway, the whole team worked it up, and Perry was so surprised [by the pass], he passed the goal.

"So other one on one's were called offside, a few I must say were incorrect."

Nonetheless, von Kwiatkowski has happy overall with the officiating of the contest, while delighted the side has yet to concede a goal.

The likes of Fletcher Leslie, Red Sox's top goalscorer from last season, and Lee Rufer were unable to find a way through.

There was one scary moment when Czerwonka had a heavy collision with the stepson of Red Sox coach Shane Rufer, which left the Red Sox player with a broken collarbone.

Having the bye this coming weekend, von Kwiatkowski will organise an extra training session on Saturday, before resuming their campaign with another three straight road matches.

"Massey, then Napier Marist and Havelock [Wanderers] in Havelock — I can't wait for that game."

Three from three, Athletic continue to share top spot on the points table with Palmerston North Marist, who likewise have scored 10 goals while yet to conceed.

It was a weekend where all four games were won by the visiting team, as PN Marist took the derby with Massey University FC 1-0, Havelock North beat North End 3-1, and New Plymouth Rangers continue their lift from the opening day loss to Marist by hammering Levin AFC 6-1.

* * * * *

Whanganui's former All Whites defender James Musa is likely to finally get his debut for Minnesota United in Major League Soccer next month.

After the delays to the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all 26 MLS clubs will compete in the 'MLS is Back Tournament' at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, beginning July 8.

Minnesota have been drawn in Group D against Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids.

Group stage matches will count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.