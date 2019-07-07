The lineup of the New Zealand Canoe Sprint team, including Whanganui's Max Brown and his Wellington partner Kurtis Imrie, has officially been completed for the upcoming ICF Sprint World Championship in Hungary.

The women's K2 500m crew of Caitlin Ryan and debutant Alicia Hoskin were chosen last week – joining the previously announced squad members, including Imrie and Brown, who will leave the country on July 22 in the buildup to the championships, which are August 21-25 in Szeged.

Brown and Imrie earned selection after a strong performance at the recent World Cup regattas in Poland and Germany.

In a strong international field, the young Kiwis came eighth in the A and B finals respectively.

"We would like particularly to acknowledge Alicia Hoskin, Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie," said the Canoe Racing NZ press release.

"This is the first time that these three athletes will represent New Zealand at the Open World Champs.

"This selection is recognition of their performance to date in 2019 and we wish them all the best in joining the NZ team."

The team's golden girl, double Olympic champion Lisa Carrington, will be pulling triple-duty at the championships, competing in the K1 200m, 500m and as part of the K4 500m crew.

In addition, Brown's Whanganui contemporary Toby Brooke has been confirmed for the New Zealand team at the ICF Ocean Ski World Champs in France this September.

A group of seven New Zealanders have been named, with Brooke and Tim Waller the Under 23 Men's representatives.

It is a busy time for Brooke, who last week was the overall winner of the Canoe Racing NZ's Winter Series event (10km, 6km, 3km) at the Mana club course in Wellington.

In addition, his Whanganui coach Brian Scott won the Masters Surf Ski event, both of them competing on a shallow five lap K1 course, which included chicanes to get around.

Brooke is now heading to the Canadian Downwind Championships, which are being held in Vancouver on Saturday, before travelling to the United States to take part in the Gorge Downwind Festival in Portland, Oregon, which start two days later.