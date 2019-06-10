The Whanganui Outrigger Canoe Club crew made it back-to-back victories in the June race of the Blinkhorne and Carroll Whanganui Winter Series on Sunday morning.

There was a spike in numbers for the second monthly race of the series, with 34 boat entries compared to 25 in May.

The 6km course for kayaks, rowboats, canoes and Waka Ama started opposite the National Library Building, before turning opposite Caffray Ave and concluding at the 2km finishline by the Railway Bridge.

As a V6 Golden Master Men 60+ crew, the Whanganui Outrigger's completed the course in 33m 8.81s, which was 89 percent of the prognostic time for their grade.

Advertisement

Therefore, Howard Hyland, Garth Hammond, Chris Koford, Heremia Taputoro, Jock Lee and steerer Bruce Butters again had the highest percentage to sit on top of the standings.

It was guests to Whanganui on the other two podium placings as Horowhenua's Kevin Horan came runnerup as he completed the course in 28m 54.42s, which was 79 percent of the prognostic time for the MEM1x craft.

In the MFM1x boat, Horowhenua's Bruce Tate led off the rest of the Top 5, who were tied on 78 percent of prognostic time, as he completed the course in 29m 17.46s.

Union Boat Club veteran Pat Carroll finished his MDM1x race in 28m 36.29s, while the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club crew of Murray Stewart, James Kilmister, Martin Bridger, and Colin Wright crossed the line in 25m 35.11s.

The next race of the Winter Series will be on July 14.