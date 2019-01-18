Whanganui's White Fern Jessica Watkin impressed with the ball against the touring Indian Women's team, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 138 run hammering for her Central Districts Hinds in Napier on Friday.

Playing at Nelson Park, India won the toss and chose to bat, and put on 217-9 from their 50 overs.

With her spinners, Watkin was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-34 with two maidens from her 10 over spell.

Two of those wickets came in the 44th over, with another in the 46th, to reduce India to 191-9 before the final pair had a late flourish.

Rosemary Mair was the other strong bowler of the eight used at the crease, taking 3-28 from her ten overs.

However, in reply, the Hinds were bundled out for just 79 in the 32nd over.

Coming in at No3, Watkin started well, making 17 from 19 balls including hitting two boundaries over the top, but was then caught behind to trigger a collapse where the Hinds lost their last eight wickets for 45 runs.

India's Poonam Yadav took 4-6 from her 5.4 overs.

Former Wanganui women's captain Esther Lanser made 16 as she tried to bat with the tail, before becoming one of Yadav's victims.

* * * * *

Meanwhile, down in Lincoln, Whanganui captain Sam Sherriff didn't continue his form with the bat personally but his Central Districts team kept hitting their straps with a comfortable 61 run win over Northern Districts at the Under 17 National Tournament yesterday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Sherriff could not follow up his 52 against Auckland on Thursday after he was dismissed for one run after being bowled by Michael Lanting (3-33) in the 21st over.

However, there were solid knocks from the top to the lower order as Central Districts put up an imposing 277-9 from their 50 overs.

The top scorers were Hawke's Bay's Sam Ferguson (49) and William Clark (44), along with Taranaki's Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (43), Hawke's Bay's Harry Mowat (37) and Marlborough's Tom Sutherland (37).

In reply, Central Districts bowled Northern Districts out for 216 after 46 overs.

Sending down three overs himself, Sherriff bowled middle order batsman Hayden Dickson for six in the 31st over as part of figures of 1-14.

Whanganui's Joel Clark had 44 runs taken off his seven overs.

William Clark (3-18) and Taranaki's Jordan Gard (3-30) were the chief destroyers, with six of the eight bowlers used getting wickets.

Central Districts play Otago tomorrow.