Masters support

More than 30 businesses have signed up to be part of the $500 club to support the New Zealand Masters Games. "This is a great indication that belief in our region, and the New Zealand Masters Games, is alive and well," New Zealand Masters Games manager Rachel O'Connor said. The event will be held in Whanganui in February 2021 and O'Connor said it was being well supported from a national brand level, such as Suzuki New Zealand Ltd, to local private businesses through the $500 Club. Whanganui & Partners is working with the Masters Games team on the promotion of the event. For more information on the $500 Club, contact Rachel O'Connor, New Zealand Masters Games Manager on 349 2321.

Kitchen fire

Whanganui fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in a house on Pitt St around 4.30pm on Sunday. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said when the two crews arrived the fire was already extinguished. He said the fire appeared to be contained to the stove and crews assisted the occupant of the house in getting rid of the smoke. An ambulance was also called as the occupant appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Drugs seized

Taranaki Police have arrested a youth following a search warrant at an Opunake address on Thursday. The youth appeared in the Hawera Youth Court yesterday charged with various drug offences following the location and seizure of a substantial quantity of MDMA and LSD. The youth has been remanded on bail to appear later in the year. A spokesperson said police were committed to investigating drug offending, and holding those responsible for supplying and dealing drugs to account. Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity is urged to contact Police on 105, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

News in your pocket

News on the go

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.