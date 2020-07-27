Protecting the rich

I was sorry to see Winston Peters deriding the Greens' proposal for a wealth tax as "nuts". It would be most unlikely to affect the retirees and small-business people he and National claim to be defending.

Those most affected would be the super-rich. As a group they are, in my opinion, often inclined to get governments to rig the rules in their favour, and the election funding they provide to some parties certainly gives them formidable political clout.

However, currently a group of "83 of the world's richest people" have called on governments to permanently increase taxes on them and others like them. They say they have "money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed in the years ahead, as our world recovers from this crisis".

Currently the only name from Aotearoa New Zealand on that honourable list of 83, as far as I know, is Stephen Tindall. I'm sure there are others who would agree with him. I'm equally sure that there are others who would vehemently argue against any tax increase, regardless of the fact that for them it would be small change.

Sixty-one per cent of the US electorate agrees with the 83 and the Greens that that wealth should be taxed more. This call, from such sources, is rather more than Winston's "woke pixie dust", and it seems a shame that he is unwilling to think about the issues instead of uttering simplistic put-downs.

DAVID JAMES

Whanganui

Why Wendy?

What are TVNZ doing to the faithful TV1 news followers?

I have just learned that Wendy Petrie has been axed as a principal news reader, not because she is not performing well, but because of a move to reduce staff from 70 to 50 ... Wendy turns 50 next year, not that you would ever suspect it. Her co-presenter, Simon Dallow is now 55 years of age.

Advertisement

To see a beautifully dressed female with an outstanding figure walk across the studio floor is a sight that red-blooded males of all ages (and probably a few females) appreciate.

Unfortunately, unless there is something specific in her contract to enable TVNZ to do this, their action can only be seen as sexist as Dallow is retained even though being more than five years older.

Under normal circumstances I would transfer my 6pm news allegiance to TV3, but their presenters are far inferior to the TV1 duo.

C'mon fellas, let's show our disgust by inundating TVNZ with messages of support for Wendy.

D PARTNER

Eastown

Your letters

Rodney's return

Was great news to hear that Rodney the cat has been found safe and well. To the bugger that dumped him out in the cold, miles away from home, I hope Rodney calls to your place and piddles in your shoes.

S THOMPSON

Springvale