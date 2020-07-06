Miracle mile

Geoff Ward's letter (Chronicle, July 4) re. Peter Snell's world record at Cooks Gardens brought back vivid memories of the night. As Chronicle photographer at that time, I accompanied sports editor Eric Urlich, (who wrote under the pseudonym "Left Hander") when we interviewed the formidable Arthur Lydiard in the lounge bar at the Rutland Hotel.

That would have been either the Thursday or Friday night before the Cooks event. Lydiard said his protege Snell was jumping out of his skin, mentally and physically prepared for great achievements.

On the Friday morning, or maybe the Saturday morning, the Chronicle carried Eric's report from the interview under a headline which said something like "Lydiard predicts time of 3.55", (paraphrased), close to the time Snell ran. The four-minute mark hadn't been broken in New Zealand at that time so it was an extremely brave prediction. I think most people at the event were hoping to see a sub four, but few thought a world record was even possible, let alone likely. But Lydiard knew his man.

RON HAWKER

Kerikeri

Peter Snell breaks the 4-minute mile barrier at Cooks Gardens in Wanganui 1962.

Quality of mercy

Responding to John Malcolm (Letters, June 27), "Aiding and abetting a suicide" may be anathema to him, but for the vast majority of us, when performed under the strict guidelines of our "End of Life Choice" Act, it is a merciful deed of compassion.

Our MPs, responding to the demands of their constituents, passed this legislation and it only requires validation at the referendum to become law. We have had enough of watching loved family and friends die in agony. Hospice authorities in the UK and Australia report they are unable to assist 6 per cent of their patients, who experience severe suffering at the end of their lives. Are we to suppose that things are different here - some magic potion unavailable elsewhere?

NZMC is the body responsible for registering doctors. Perhaps Mr Malcolm meant to quote the NZMA, whose objection to the EOLC Act was thoroughly discredited when many members claimed not to have been consulted on this issue - some of whom have formed a group of doctors in support of this act.

Advertisement

Millions of people across the developed world now have legislation enabling them to choose a dignified death. In not one of these countries or states, where physician-assisted death has been lawful - in some cases for over 20 years - has there been a call by their citizens to turn back the clock; nor a shortage of medical practitioners to assist their patients in this way. No law or procedure ever devised is immune to error - I'll take my chance, in spite of Mr Malcolm's fears on my behalf - this 86-year-old will be voting "Yes" at the referendum - grateful for the peace of mind afforded by this act.

We live in an increasingly secular society - no longer content to have our lives governed by a religiously dogmatic minority.

PATRICIA BUTLER

Nelson

