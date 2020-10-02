Whanganui & Partners has advertised for a chief executive four months after the departure of Mark Ward.

Ward left the helm of the district's economic development agency suddenly in late May after 16 months in the role.

Whanganui & Partners board chairman Pahia Turia said there had been some structural changes within the organisation since Ward's departure and there was a new statement of intent developed alongside councillors.

"We're seeking a real clarity around the responsibilities and roles between the council and us as a CCO [Council Controlled Organisation]. We want to ensure we've got a good foundation for a new CEO coming into the role," Turia said.

"We've got a hugely capable team that are with us. We've got some real talent."

Turia said leadership during the Covid-19 crisis would be key for the chief executive.

The listing for the position, which closes on October 13, says the role requires a sound appreciation of economic development along with an understanding of the value and practice of reputation through promotion of a region, a community, and a brand.

"This is a critical and rewarding role leading an organisation that makes a difference to those who live, visit, and do business in Whanganui."

When asked what the organisation was looking for in a new chief executive, Turia said strong leadership off the back of the Covid-19 crisis is fundamental.

"We're really wanting somebody that can come in and continue the great work they [the team] are doing really. We want someone who can lead the team and lead economic development on behalf of our city," Turia said.

"It's a big role. There's certainly no doubting that. But on all counts Whanganui is fairing exceptionally well considering where we've been. We've come out number one on the ASB economic scoreboard, and even hospitality and tourism numbers are looking pretty good for us compared to others.

"We really need somebody who can come in off the back of Covid-19. We need somebody who can lead us out of this."