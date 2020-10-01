Properties near the Ohakea Air Force Base have lost power after a car crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened on Tangimoana Rd near Sanson just before 7am today, with 453 customers losing power when the power pole snapped.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a person received electrical burns during the crash.

A St John spokesman said the patient sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A Powerco field crew was dispatched to make downed lines safe and power was restored to 421 affected customers before 8am.

Thirty-two customers remain without power. It is expected to be restored by midday.