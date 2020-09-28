Whanganui band Mr. Sudden Death has followed up its 2019 debut album 'Tales of Woah' with the release of a six-song EP, 'Aspro Action Hell'.

Drummer Wayne Haxton said the record was written and recorded in the Old Chronicle Building in Drews Ave, and took about a year to complete "from start to finish".

"We're really proud of it, and we put some serious time into getting it done," Haxton said.

"All three of us are married and we've all got children, but we still manage to find time to do the band as well, somehow."

Mr. Sudden Death, which took its name from one of Clint Eastwood's many aliases, also features Miles Ward on guitar and vocals, and Hamish Ackroyd on bass.

Haxton said that, despite being a band for the past five years, all three had known each other since high school.

"We all listen to quite different music, but we kind of come together in the end and it's a really good mix.

"Some people would call us punk rock, some would call it metal, and then others might call it stoner rock. It's all over the place, to be honest.

"I think our main rule is to make music that we enjoy playing and, if we ever get money from a gig, we usually just chuck it on the bar.

"It's only a little bit later down the track that we realise we probably should have saved it to make T-shirts or something."

Haxton said that being the drummer and "half deaf" meant he didn't know what some of the band's songs were actually about.

"I guess the lyrics are about things we've seen or watched, so it could be anything from an obscure YouTube clip that no one knows about to that scene in The Goonies where the kid lifts up his shirt and starts jiggling his stomach, the 'truffle shuffle'.

"One of the songs on the new EP, 'Creeping Dream', has a line in it saying "somebody spin my feet", which is from an old 'It's not what we're drinking, it's how we're drinking' advert where an old guy is trying to breakdance.

'We've got songs about all sorts really, even Star Wars, but this new album is a lot heavier and maybe people can take some deeper stuff from it.

"All three of us sing on the record, but I'm not allowed to have a microphone on stage yet."

Haxton said the band was close with other local acts Pull Down The Sun and Drxnes, and that venues such as Lucky Bar were key to keeping the Whanganui music scene going.

"A place like Lucky has been the biggest platform for bands, even new High School bands who need a place to play.

"That has meant a lot of new people have been introduced to the local music scene and that can only be a good thing."

To listen to Mr. Sudden Death's new EP, go to www.mrsuddendeath.bandcamp.com/