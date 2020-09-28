

We're really excited about our new venture, staging the Peter Pan pantomime for a Christmas treat. Director, Glenn Cameron recently met with the Repertory Theatre Committee to discuss how he envisaged Peter Pan on stage at Rep.

The cast is quite large but Glenn feels that some characters can double up as they only have brief appearances on stage. What's also delightful is that the cast has such a big age range from pre-teens to the middle-aged baddie, Captain Hook.

What I love about Peter Pan, indeed panto in general, is the fun, the laughter, music, audience participation and the colourful stage ... family fun for everyone.

The audition notice posted on Facebook has already attracted a great deal of interest and rehearsal times already booked, which is great.

We are holding auditions this coming Sunday, October 4 from noon through the early afternoon. If you can't be there in the early afternoon please ring Reuben on 027 843 5476, and make an appointment for later in the day. It would pay to make an appointment for an audition even if you can be there earlier as there is a lot of interest in Peter Pan.

Remember: Sunday, October 4, Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Phone 027 843 5476

It'll be lovely to see you there.