The "one report to rule them all" about roofing Whanganui's cycling velodrome has landed with Whanganui district councillors but so far no one is willing to talk about what it says.

There have been nine reports on the idea of roofing the 1995-built velodrome, with the latest pricing it at $26.3 million. In February this year Whanganui District Council's property and community services committee voted to commission a final and independent report that would bring them all together.

The report writer was sports consultant Steve Bramley, with input from engineers and others. The report was due by June 30, but the Covid-19 lockdown delayed it.

Committee chairwoman Helen Craig said it arrived about two weeks ago and, after reading it, councillors had an online workshop with Bramley.

A second workshop in early October will involve others, such as Regional Velodrome Development Trust members and designers, as well as councillors.

"We want to give all the parties highly invested in it the opportunity to fully understand it and question it," Craig said.

The report is comprehensive, but not huge. Neither Craig nor other councillors contacted wanted to say what conclusion it reached.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan, the project's most consistent champion, has previously said the project is "sexy" and is in a short-list of eight from among many put forward by the council for Government funding.

The report will be released to the public, Baker-Hogan said, and the council had no intention of slowing the process down.

"It's a big issue for the community. It's important that we get a really good review, the best information, and give the opportunity for those that contributed to read it and ask questions."

It will likely go to a council meeting in future.

Craig said the fact she wouldn't comment should not be taken as a negative.

"I want to hear what people say at the next meeting. Something else might come out of that and we might all change our minds."