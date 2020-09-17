After a rainy start to Friday Whanganui can expect a cloudy Saturday and an increasingly fine Sunday according to Metservice Meteorologist April Clark.

Friday's weather is predicted to improve throughout the day.

Whanganui hadn't seen "a huge amount" of rain in the past three days, Clarke said, but Friday would bring brief periods of heavy rain.

There had been 6mm of rain by 8.15am.

Advertisement

"We have a cold front moving over the area at the moment (Friday morning),"Clarke said.

"Rain could be briefly heavy, as strong north easterly winds start changing.

"Once the winds turn southerly the rain will start clearing out and behind that there will just be isolated showers and it should be becoming fine."

The Metservice website indicates that rainfall is expected to ease by 1pm on Friday.

"Winds will start turn westerly in the evening after the southerly comes through," Clark said.

Saturday promised cloudy periods, Clarke said, with patchy light rain in inland areas and high ground.

"For most people in the city it'll just be cloudy periods throughout the day, with westerlies changing south east in the late afternoon.

"Sunday is looking fine, with light winds.

Advertisement

"Generally it's looking like a pretty good weekend for Whanganui, which I'm sure is music to a lot of people's ears."