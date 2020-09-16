Wanganui Rugby has implemented a bubble system for this weekend's club rugby finals at Cooks Gardens due to the current alert level 2 restrictions.

The rugby union has been negotiating with Whanganui District Council and public health officials to come up with a solution that benefits teams and spectators while keeping people safe.

What they have created is a system of bubbles, seven in total, set up around the ground with no more than 100 people in each one.

Wanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham said that, while they had been hopeful of being at alert level 1 for club rugby's final day of the season, the stars didn't align.

"We had plans for alert level 2 so we were ready to go straight away, but we were hoping the Government would change it so we could have thousands of people here and not hundreds."

Clubs have been given 200 tickets for their supporters and family, and will be split into separate 100-person bubbles. Six corporate boxes with 15 people in each is another bubble, with another 80 people in the function lounge.

Only 100 tickets were available for the general public, with many left disappointed when they looked to secure those on Wednesday morning.

"It was difficult this morning with having people come in to buy tickets and they have missed out. Covid-19 is here at the moment and it's our current normal.

"Capacity-wise, public health were comfortable with where we are at. I don't think they are very keen on having any more here."

It had been an arduous process for Wanganui Rugby trying to find a balance between controlling numbers and abiding by health guidelines while also allowing spectators, Belsham said.

"We had to plan for level 2 because I thought that may well be the case. It's pretty disappointing because we have only missed out by a couple of days.

"Our staff and team here were quite excited about possibly being at level 1 and having a huge club finals day, it's always a great day."

Belsham said club finals day usually drew 2000 to 3000 spectators.

"At the end of the day, we are here to provide rugby as a sport but also to make sure our community is safe."

Belsham said there was no real thought of bumping back the games for a week as they had a series of development games, and teams featuring in the finals would not have been available the following weekend.

In the senior final, Harvey Round Motors Ratana take on Ali Arc Logistics & DNA Kennels Marist Celtic at 11.30am.

In the premier final, Byford's Readimix Taihape look to defend their title in a rematch of last year's final against Waverley Harvesting Border at 3pm.

Both games will be livestreamed on Wanganui Rugby's Facebook page.