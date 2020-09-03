Te Ao Hakopa has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Kerrin (Ted) Payne in Taihape in July last year.

Hakopa was initially charged with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, to which he pleaded not guilty in September last year. His trial had been due to start on September 7.

However, in the High Court at Whanganui on Thursday, September 3, he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. The other charges were dropped.

Hakopa will be sentenced in Whanganui on October 21.

Payne was found in Taihape's Thrush St just after midnight on July 13 last year. He was critically injured and died before he could be flown to hospital.