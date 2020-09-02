Whanganui people with arts project ideas are invited to apply to the Creative Communities Scheme for funding.

A partnership between Whanganui District Council and Creative New Zealand, the local scheme is administered by Whanganui & Partners and applications are now open for the next funding round.

Whanganui & Partners' community arts co-ordinator Anique Jayasinghe said funding was allocated to projects which "made a difference to the community".

"This can be by encouraging youth participation in the arts, giving locals the chance to engage with arts activities or showcasing artistic cultural traditions," Jayasinghe said.

"Your project may involve ceramics, literature, Pacific arts, visual arts, craft, object art, dance, ngā toi Māori, theatre for the community, or something else.

"In the past, funding has been given out to a diverse range of projects, including embroidered street art, kids' animation workshops and even a pro wrestling performance."

One "success story" from previous funding was the Rānana Māori Committee's Te Hanga Hīnaki project, which was already under way, Jayasinghe said.

"This exciting project teaches young people associated with the Ngāti Ruaka, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Rangi hapū and Rānana Marae how to weave a hīnaki (eel trap) using traditional and contemporary materials."

Artist and weaving expert Matthew McIntyre-Wilson ran the first residential workshop this month, where he took young people into the forest to harvest traditional weaving materials including supplejack, rata and kiekie vines.

"It's a privilege to be part of the revival of the knowledge and techniques," McIntyre-Wilson said.

"Through the project the young people will experience an aspect of the fishing methods of their ancestors."

Applications must be for projects that have not yet started and will be completed within 12 months of receiving funding. There are two funding rounds a year, and the current application round is for projects that will take place between November 1, 2020, and November 1, 2021.

To talk through a project idea and check eligibility, contact Anique Jayasinghe on 06 349 3086 or email anique.jayasinghe@whanganuiandpartners.nz