Whanganui high school student Mia Perkins has been selected as a debater for the New Zealand Schools' Development Team.

The Year 12 Whanganui Collegiate student won the trophy for best speaker in the central North Island and led a team of young debaters who showed particular promise at the recent New Zealand Schools' Debating Championships .

Mia was awarded the trophy for best speaker in the central North Island after competing in the regional championships with Collegiate teammates Kate Wilkinson-Smith and Cyara Torr.

In early August she led a regional team made up of Whanganui High School competitors Merle Chant and Leah Aiono for the national championships with Cyara and Kate named as reserves.

The debated topics included Kiwi sporting identity, dairy farming, and New Zealand's relationship with the Chinese government.

"Debating is a good way to challenge yourself and think outside your own bubble," Mia said.

"It is why I enjoy it so much I think."

Teams are given their topics just one hour before the debate begins.

"You have to formulate your arguments for and against with your team and then speak for eight minutes," she said.

She and her teammates were coached by Alister Hughes, James Gavey and Ruby Meagher before the national championships.

"They were really good and Alister is a former school debater who has been an international competitor."

Recruiting is now under way for coaches to work with Mia and four other national squad members from around New Zealand who may represent the country later in the year.

Covid-19 restrictions have limited live debating so contestants have had to adapt to using Zoom.

Mia has diplomatic law in mind as a career pathway and says debating provides excellent experience for her ambitions.

In January, she was selected as part of a small group for the Harvard and Yale Model United Nations delegation.

The delegation visited numerous universities where they were given opportunities to be part of debates and talk amongst United Nations delegates from around the world, as well as taking in the National Mall and Smithsonian museums.

Mia's mum, Claudia Perkins, said having a teenage daughter who is a champion debater has its downsides.

"She is so good at debating that I sometimes lose arguments that I, as the parent, should win, but I can still beat her at Monopoly," Claudia said.



Mia said she could not have made the national debating squad without support from her family, teacher Costas Thrasyvalou, her coaches and her teammates.

Mia is the first student from Whanganui Collegiate School to be selected in a national debating team since Jennifer Savage represented New Zealand in 2009 and was named the world's best speaker.