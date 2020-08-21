Cath Ash had only been living in Marton for two weeks when she saw a small ad in the local paper calling for a co-ordinator at volunteer organisation Project Marton.

Lucy Drake reports on the 10-year journey that followed as Ash bows out of Project Marton after a decade.

Cath Ash was not expecting much to come from her application to head up Project Marton.

But nine and a half years later after hundreds of events and volunteering hours, Ash has decided to hang up one of her many hats and step down from the role.

"It's time for a new adventure," Ash said.

"I'm just so incredibly grateful for my time at Project Marton for the opportunity to serve the community. It's been a real honour and privilege and to work closely with all the different sectors and for all the love and support I've been given to do good in the community."

The organisation has been operating since 1993 but Ash said it had evolved a lot over the years since she joined back in May 2011.

It was more business-focused then and although this aspect has stayed strong through the organising of Market Day, it had also looked more to community development, she said.

"There's been so much right from the very beginning, thinking we need hanging baskets in town so we created them and that felt like quite an achievement because we had so many people going 'oh no you can't do that, they'll all just get broken, people will steal them', but we pushed on anyway."

Over the years she said she has greatly enjoyed seeing events come together and everyone saying how much they enjoyed it - "the real high comes from that".

"To me, Marton had so much potential and just needed a bit of an injection of love and that's what I hope I've achieved over the years is injecting a whole lot of love and magic and various things that we've done."

Establishing the community garden and sharing food and experiences with the community has been a highlight for Ash, as well as meeting a number of celebrity chefs such as Michael Van de Elzen and Jax Hamilton at their various events.

Cath Ash just two months into her role with Project Marton in 2011. Photo / File

She said bringing to life the annual Marton Harvest Festival and growing the story around the history of beer in the town and creating a beer brewing competition has been lots of fun.

"I've loved things like the Festival of the Future and being involved with that by taking vanloads of kids to Auckland one year and then to Wellington the next. That felt really really special, they're incredible events, I didn't lose any children which was a real win but it's been so neat working with these young people and giving them an opportunity to hear really inspirational stuff, so that was really exciting."

Ash said over the years she has been moved by the workshops and forums - especially those that have focused on mental health and suicide intervention, as they have been a great opportunity to encourage the community to talk about the issues.

However, she said the thing she has enjoyed most is the people she has met along the way and all the volunteers who have helped her to organise and run events.

"The volunteers, those that pull together events - to come out and make sure things are a success - I love the spirit they bring to it and that's where I get my energy from."

Ash moved from Wellington to Marton with her husband Richard, and said she had been involved with a little bit of volunteering in the capital but not to the extent she has been in Marton.

"I do 1000 volunteer hours a year and on top, volunteering for other events."

She said volunteering is "the powerhouse that really creates community".

While at Project Marton Ash had around 60 volunteers she could call on and at the local office, one staff member will remain, while six members sit on the committee.

Ash also sits as a district councillor for the central ward at the Rangitikei District Council and has enjoyed wearing the two hats.

Cath Ash has loved getting involved with the community of Marton through Project Marton in numerous ways. Photo / Supplied

"I've loved it, the synergy has been really good and I've found the council has been so supportive, whether it be getting ready for an event and the staff and RDC members will volunteer, or just how they really want to see the event happen and their support around that."

She said the aspect she is going to miss the most is having various projects to work on within the organisation.

"I'm very cause-driven and I like to have something to sink my teeth into."

Ash is unsure what her next adventure will be but she has a few personal projects she is looking into.

"I can't wait to spend more time with my family, my poor husband, and son and dogs that miss me all the time because I'm constantly working so I'm really excited to spend more time with them."

Although she is unsure who is going to take the reins, she said her involvement with Project Marton "has been a really magical time for me".