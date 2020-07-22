Musician Dave Dobbyn is welcoming New Zealanders' freedom to come together in music by hosting a series of shows in August, including Whanganui.

He plays at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on August 23.

"My last performance was on Zoom for the Music Helps charity that provides assistance to all those behind the scenes who have lost work. Now I have the opportunity to open up our horizons again, to put the band and crew on the road and bond through real-life gatherings," Dobbyn said.

"We are keeping it intimate for this run but it still means a team of 10 on the road and we can't wait to make connections and meet people. Loading in gear and packing out at the end of the night has never been more appealing for the production team."

Dobbyn will perform some hidden gems from his catalogue alongside much-loved anthems, with his long-standing rhythm section of Jo Barus from Christchurch on bass and drummer Ross Burge from Auckland.

Good Will (Christchurch musician Will McGillivray in his first performances since the split of his band nomad) is playing support on all shows.

Dave Dobbyn plays in Whanganui next month.

Shows

•GISBORNE WAR MEMORIAL THEATRE AUGUST 20

•WAIPAWA MUNICIPAL THEATRE AUGUST 21

•FEILDING CIVIC CENTRE AUGUST 22

•WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE AUGUST 23

•PARAPARAUMU SOUTHWARD CAR MUSEUM AUGUST 26

•STRATFORD TET KINGS THEATRE AUGUST 28

•PUTARURU THE PLAZA AUGUST 29

•CHRISTCHURCH BLUE SMOKE SEPTEMBER 4

Tickets on sale at www.davedobbyn.co.nz from Friday, July 24, at 9am.