Whanganui hospitality and accommodation businesses have experienced a flush of spending since the lockdown, consumer spend data from Marketview shows.

For the last six weeks Whanganui's hospitality and accommodation spend has been higher than it was for the same weeks last year.

The week ending July 5 showed the biggest gain yet - up 12.6 per cent on the same week last year. Whanganui's overall spend was up 10.2 per cent, compared to a rise of 3.9 per cent for the national spend.

The hospitality sector was badly hit in the lockdown, Whanganui & Partners visitor industries strategic lead Paul Chaplow said, so this is great news.

Limits on travel and requirements for distancing meant businesses could not work at capacity, and they lost income even as the rest of the economy started making gains.

Attracting more visitors will be a key part of Whanganui's recovery, Chaplow said.

"It's a very competitive space right now, with every region vying for domestic visitors. Whanganui & Partners has put a lot of energy into promoting Whanganui as a destination, and it's good to see that effort reinforced with spending results."

He encouraged residents to keep supporting Whanganui businesses as well.

"Try a new restaurant or meet a friend at your favourite cafe. Every time you do, you're supporting both a local business and our community's overall economic recovery."