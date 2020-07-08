On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Employment Minister Willie Jackson says Whanganui is well placed to benefit from the Government's $30.3m Mana in Mahi (strength in work) programme and the establishment of independent skills leadership groups to manage the changing skills and workforce needs in the regions.
The Labour MP visited Whanganui on Wednesday and said the boosts to training programmes would provide opportunities for experienced Māori tradespeople as well as young Māori.
"There has been a lot of pessimism about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic but we are building and broadening the spectrum of training opportunities and there will be thousands of jobs," he said.
"When people hear trades training, they think of building and infrastructure and there will be plenty of those jobs but it also includes training for professions like hairdressing and IT."
Jackson said he believed it was possible for Labour to win the Whanganui seat from National in September's election.
Steph Lewis, who lost to current National MP Harete Hipango in 2017, will contest the seat again.
"National has held the seat for a long time but the gap wasn't too big at the last election and your current mayor [Hamish McDouall] did quite well as the Labour candidate at the one before," he said.
"Jacinda Ardern is very well-liked as a leader, which is a bonus for our electorate MPs."