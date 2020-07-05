Whanganui musician Ra Costello will celebrate the release of his new single Time with a gig at Lucky Bar on Saturday, July 11. A new EP called What a Ride has been recorded with Tiki Taane and is scheduled for release later in the year. Whanganui Chronicle reporter Mike Tweed fired 10 questions his way in the lead up to the gig.

What do you enjoy most about living in Whanganui?

I enjoy our river, beaches and community. This place is home for me, lots of memories, reminiscing of good times at school.

How do you think Whanganui has changed over the years?

I've seen an increase of youth staying in Whanganui after secondary school and starting small businesses. More young families moving to town to settle down. And we're becoming more dog friendly which I'm a massive fan of.

Who would be in your dream Ra Costello band?

I would bring Adele and put her into a reggae band. I would love to work with that.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Six60's first album.

Advertisement

If you had to live in another country, where would it be?

I think more now than ever, New Zealand is the best place in the world to live.

Three people from history to join you for dinner - who and why?

Nelson Mandela, to learn as much as possible in one dinner; Norman Kirk, to congratulate him on his stand against nuclear testing in New Zealand; and Amy Winehouse. I would make her invite "dinner and a collaboration".

Who is your favourite Kiwi musician and why?

Tiki Taane. He's a musician that walks his talk. He has done so much for the music industry behind the scenes and has found a perfect balance between music and life, I hope to one day learn.

What is something outside of family and music that you've dedicated yourself to?

I dedicate my time to my Kelpies and travelling round New Zealand. Always finding something new.

Advertisement

What's your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

Walking our many beaches with my dogs, and meeting new people and their dogs along the way.

What is one thing you would change in Whanganui?

I would love to see more options available to youth. There are so many talented young people in Whanganui that miss out on opportunities largely due to finances and lack of access to facilities. My life goal for Whanganui is to start a creative arts studio open to youth, providing opportunities to record, produce and play music, dance, photography classes and a creative atmosphere for all youth to utilise regardless of their parents' income.