Whanganui musician Ra Costello will celebrate the release of his new single Time with a gig at Lucky Bar on Saturday, July 11. A new EP called What a Ride has been recorded with Tiki Taane and is scheduled for release later in the year.

Whanganui Chronicle reporter Mike Tweed fired 10 questions his way in the lead up to the gig.

What do you enjoy most about living in Whanganui?

I enjoy our river, beaches and community. This place is home for me, lots of memories, reminiscing of good times at school.

How do you think

