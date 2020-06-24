It has been a place for people of all faiths to gather in times of ill health and now Whanganui Hospital's chapel is marking 50 years of bringing people together.

Whanganui Hospital is one of the few provincial hospitals with a stand-alone non-denominational chapel.

The idea to have a chapel came from the first Nurses Reunion in Whanganui in 1958.

Mrs Bennett gave 25 pounds to start a fund and then in 1964 support towards fundraising for the chapel began in earnest.

Advertisement

The chapel was erected between the clinical services block and the proposed ward and administration block and was opened on June 13, 1970.

But it was then decided the chapel was too small and fundraising began again in 1985 with the community raising $96,000 that extended the chapel towards the hospital entrance.

It was re-dedicated in 1987.

Its ecumenical chaplain Amail Habib describes it as "a place for all people where they can spend some time with God".

"Some people want to spend time with the guy upstairs, some people just sit and relax. When they are stressed and feeling low, they can find peace – spiritual, emotional and mental peace."

Whanganui Hospital's ecumenical chaplain Amail Habib. Photo / Supplied

Norma O'Connor also provides service as a Roman Catholic chaplain for the chapel.

The planned 50th anniversary celebrations have been postponed due to Covid-19 and will be held sometime in spring with a re-dedication and thanksgiving service.