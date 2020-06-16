Three long-term Whanganui roading projects have won just over $2 million in Government funding.

The three are the Rapanui Rd underpass project, the Whanganui River Road guardrail project and the extension of Fitzherbert Ave to link with Mosston Rd.

The money is part of $5.52m announced for the Manawatū-Whanganui region on Monday by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall is delighted with the news. He said $2m was a substantial chunk of the regional allocation, and that projects could begin quickly.

He said there would be a focus on redeploying those who lost jobs during the Covid-19 downturn. The projects would immediately provide jobs, which would be good for Whanganui's recovery.

"This was at the forefront of our minds when we deliberated on our annual plan in a post-Covid environment," McDouall said.

Connectivity, environmental resilience and safety would also be improved.

Having Government support and partnership at this critical moment in history was much appreciated, McDouall said.

In March, Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said he hoped construction on the 1km Fitzherbert Ave extension and its shared pathways and major intersection, would be under way in December.

Land was being acquired and tenders for construction were to go out this winter.