A Whanganui River photograph has won second equal place in Horizons Regional Council's #swiminourregion competition.

Rachel Abbot took the photo of her daughter in the river at Pipiriki.

Rebekah Mudford took first place with a photo at Bartlett's Ford in Manawatū, and second equal was Dai'Jhar Hillman's photo at Horseshoe Bend in Horowhenua.

There were 95 entries and each winner received a water-related prize. The photographs were judged by Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell and chief executive Michael McCartney, with photographer David Unwin.

The competition, in its fourth year, aims to draw attention to the 80-plus swim spots where Horizons staff and Ruapehu's Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust test water quality weekly during the swim season. This year freshwater swimspots were suitable for use 61 per cent of the time, and saltwater ones 96 per cent of the time.

When the water was not suitable for swimming it was usually because rain had washed extra bacteria into the water or because cyanobacteria had flourished in warm temperatures and low flows.

The online results help people decide whether it's safe or desirable to swim. With science and research they also help the council decide where more compliance is needed and which projects to improve water quality should have priority.

Landowners can get subsidies to fence and plant their waterways, improving the swimming conditions. People interested should ring 0508 800 800 and ask for Horizons' freshwater team.