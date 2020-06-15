Road and rail projects will create 159 jobs in the Whanganui-Manawatū region following an injection of $5.52 million in Government funding.

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60m to KiwiRail and councils around New Zealand to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced on Monday.

The Manawatū-Whanganui allocation of $5.52m is for roading, cycle trails, tree removal and firewood supply.

"As part of the recent Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) reset we announced an allocation of $60m for road and rail projects across the country that will focus on worker redeployment," Jones said.

"This is made up of $27.2m for local roading projects, $26m for rail projects and nearly $6.8m for the Ministry of Social Development to support workers into training to take up these jobs.

"Workers throughout New Zealand have been significantly impacted by the economic impacts of Covid-19. This latest investment is in addition to the $100m earmarked for worker redeployment, of which $28m has already been allocated to Tairawhiti, $6.2m nationally for forestry workers and $36.7m to other regions hard hit by the effects of Covid-19."

The $27.2m for roading projects means work will start almost immediately on improving roads, cycleways, tree maintenance and water projects in seven regions, including Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki.

The $26m allocated for rail means work can start early next month on culvert clearing and drainage improvements on regional railway lines. KiwiRail will work with the Ministry of Social Development to take on and train new regional rail workers.

"Our aim is to put in place measures to soften the impact on workers and businesses in some of the most affected areas, and in sectors where jobs have been lost and most in need of support," Jones.

"The local councils and KiwiRail projects are providing vital support to regional economies as the PGF refocuses on projects that will provide immediate jobs, can start immediately and have high visibility to boost public confidence in the economic recovery."

Whanganui District Council has been contacted for details about the allocation for Whanganui.