Each Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them. Today Mike Tweed finds out what inspires Inspire Fitness manager Mere Whanarere.

If one album was stuck on repeat at the gym forever, which one would you choose?

Whitney Houston's Greatest Hits.

What's the best part of living in Whanganui?

Ko au te Awa ko te Awa ko au. I am the river and the river is me.

Advertisement

Who is your favourite Kiwi sportsperson, and why?

At this moment in time, Tayla Brunger, because she's a beautiful young Whanganui athlete and a very fast sprinter.

If you had to live in another country, where would you choose?

Bora Bora.

What advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Mahia te mahi. Get the job done.

Would you rather run a marathon or do 5000 burpees in a month?

Five thousand burpees in a month. I hate running.

Advertisement

What's your go-to home-cooked meal?

Bacon bone boil-up, with watercress, dough boys, kumara and carrots.

If you weren't in charge of Inspire Fitness, what would you be doing instead?

A river guide or in the tourism industry sharing our beautiful Awa and Māori culture with the world.

How do you think Whanganui has changed over the years?

I believe race relationships and acknowledgement of our Awa as a tupuna (ancestor) has improved.

Which person from history would you most like to have a workout with?

My kuia Manawanui Pauro was a master paddler on traditional waka. I would love to have trained with her.