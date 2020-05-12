The vital role nurses and health colleagues play in keeping communities safe is being celebrated during an extraordinary time.

The International Year of the Nurse and Midwife has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic. While nursing and midwifery will be celebrated all year, on Monday, May 12, their efforts in today's society and throughout history were acknowledged.

There are more than 56,000 nurses nationwide, making nursing the largest health workforce in New Zealand.

Whanganui District Health Board director of nursing Lucy Adams said choosing nursing as a career provided skills which are transferable to every domain in life.

Adams said for her personally, nursing has provided work experience abroad and across the sector, having worked with the police, ambulance, private sector organisations and DHBs.

"With each opportunity comes new skills, knowledge and life experience which not only grows you as a person but creates life memories."

She said in her current role she works with other directors of nursing and the chief nurse officer with the aim of shaping and supporting the nursing workforce.

"It only seems like yesterday, during the 1980s, that I embarked upon a nursing career and today I am the proud seat holder of the director of nursing for Whanganui DHB. To all the nurses within the region, I thank you for all your hard work and efforts."

Lesley Baylis, a UCOL nurse educator, said she loves her work as she gets a real thrill when she sees students get an "ah-ha" moment in class as they make a connection with what is being discussed and they have understood.

Whanganui DHB midwives Angelique Tucker, Kayla Tyson-Tahana and Linda Snelling-Berg said they love their job as they can support women and their whānau to have the best possible experience, no matter where their journey takes them.

Terina Lind, a registered nurse at the Department of Corrections, said being a prison nurse can be challenging at times but it is very rewarding.

"Every day is different as we treat a wide range of chronic and acute health issues. In the five years I have worked as a prison nurse I have found Corrections to be supportive through helping me continue to study and further my career."

Sue Buchanan is an occupational health nurse at ANZCO Foods Rangitikei. Photo / Supplied

Sue Buchanan, an occupational health nurse at ANZCO Foods Rangitikei, said she loves the fact that she is at the "coalface", making health, safety and wellbeing accessible to those who may not have the time or resources to get the help, care or information they need.

Emma Devonshire, a Plunket nurse in Rangitikei District, enjoys her role as she gets to work with tamariki and whānau to support them through their parenting journey.

"It is rewarding to support and advocate to ensure they have access to health services. Rangitikei whānau have been so welcoming and receptive and I look forward to continuing to work with them."

Brooke Taurua-Halberg, a registered nurse with Te Waipuna, Te Oranganui, likes working in primary care as she gets to walk alongside their patients on their journey to achieving health and wellbeing.

Rachel Work, an aged care nurse at Masonic Court, enjoys the variety, the people and the environment that her role brings.

"The elderly deserve the best care as they have worked hard during their lives and deserve respect and dignity."

Whanganui DHB public health nurse practitioner Loren Mooney said she loves her role as she is able to provide a wide range of healthcare services to a diverse range of populations in the community.