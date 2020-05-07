Whanganui fire crews were called to a large blaze at a central city house early on Friday morning.

Three fire engines arrived at the Wicksteed St property, in the block between London and Glasgow streets, around 2.20am and firefighters discovered the fire in the rear of the house.

A FENZ spokesman confirmed the house was unoccupied.

Fire ripped through the house early on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said the house was well alight when the brigade arrived but was unable to comment on the extent of the fire.

A fire investigator arrived at the scene on Friday morning to determine the cause of the fire. Police are also at the property.