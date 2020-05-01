After more than four weeks under the strictest lockdown rules, Whanganui has had a few days to adjust to life under level 3, writes Mike Tweed.

For Whanganui residents Bryan and Lesley Patrick, level 3 has meant being able to see their two grandsons for the first time in over a month.

"We've become their extra bubble, and we're thrilled," Lesley Patrick said.

"The boys were dropped off on Tuesday afternoon and they stayed for a couple of days."

When Covid-19 alert level 3 came into effect on Tuesday, it meant people were able to bring close family, isolated individuals, and caregivers into their bubbles. It also meant greater access to parks and beaches.

But bubbles should otherwise remain intact.

Patrick said she had supervised the boys' online learning through St John's Hill School, and the family had "a great day together".

Bryan and Lesley Patrick got to see their grandsons Riley (L) and Mitchell (R) for the first time in a over a month this week Photo / Supplied

"Bryan made a mini-golf course on our bottom lawn for a bit of fun after all the schoolwork was done.

"We ate burgers and baked a vanilla cake, which I'm pleased to report was a success."

Patrick said her daughter Nicola had already messaged her asking if the couple "could have the boys again".

"I said, 'sorry, Bryan and I have decided to go back to level 4'."

"Sticking to a routine" had helped her and her husband throughout the lockdown period, Lesley Patrick said, with "plenty of walks, games of cards and films".

"You mustn't forget the glass of wine, either."

School and Early Childhood Education centres can also open under

level 3, although the Government has instructed that children should learn at home if possible.

Head boy at Cullinane College, Cameron Daignault, said no students had returned to the school this week.

"Everyone is still doing their school work from Monday to Friday, but it'll be good to be in a classroom again and just put your hand up if you need to ask a question, as opposed to sending an email," Daignault said.

Head Boy of Cullinane College, Cameron Daignault, on his rowing machine at home Photo / Supplied

Daignault also worked the checkout at New World supermarket in Victoria Avenue after school and said cleaning regimes there were "exactly the same" under level 3.

"There's still an awful lot of cleaning and hand sanitising going on each day, as there should be, really," he said.

"I've already noticed so much more traffic on the road this week on my way to work, so hopefully it's not going to get too crazy out there.

"My family is probably going to let a couple of close friends into our bubble, but I don't think people should try to change things too much between levels 3 and 4."

A keen rower, Daignault said he'd been "hitting the erg" at home, as boating still wasn't permitted under level 3.

Music teacher at Whanganui Girls' College, Rosie James, was still working from home under level 3, and had been giving flute lessons via Zoom during the lockdown.

"I'll be attempting to do some keyboard lessons with a few students at the same time as well," James said.

"It'll be interesting to see how that goes."

Teachers were classed as essential workers, James said, and college staff members were able to get flu vaccinations on Tuesday at Faith City Church in Springvale.

"We all drove our cars through, got the jab, and away we went."

"Luckily it was a beautiful day."

Under level 3, seniors are able to shop for essential services such as at the chemist or supermarket and go to a local beach or park for fresh air and exercise.

Whanganui East resident Margaret Stratford said she "might brave a walk over the Dublin Street bridge" in the next few days.

"As someone who is over 70, it's been great to be able to put on nice clothes and go to the supermarket and actually pick things out for myself," Stratford said.

"It makes a nice change from just scruffing around the house."

Stratford said her grandchildren had been leaving firewood and food on her doorstep, and she'd been able to talk to them "from a safe distance".

Jason George was back on the building site on Tuesday Photo / Supplied

The team at JD Builders returned to work on Tuesday, and builder Jason George said there'd already been "a fair few takeaway coffees".

"It was a bit of a struggle to get out of bed on the first day back, but we're into the swing of things now," George said.

"Me and the boys have been following all the guidelines and making sure anyone who comes on-site is doing the same thing.

"Obviously it's a bit different to what we're used to, but it beats sitting at home all day, that's for sure."

George said he'd been isolating with only his mother during the level 4 lockdown but other family members visited during the first week of level 3.

"It's been great to see my sisters again and reconnect with people."

"It's nice to be out and about a bit more, but I don't think I'll be braving the lines at the takeaways any time soon."