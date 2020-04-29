Courts open

District courts are open to the public again and although the move to alert level 3 under the Covid-19 regulations gives the court an opportunity to do more work than it could under level 4, it will still be operating at reduced capacity.

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu says distancing and extra hygiene will be needed.

People will queue outside before being screened at the entrance, and personal protective equipment will be available.

People appearing will be allocated a time, and allowed to bring only one support person. People's contact details will be recorded in case tracing is needed.

Death inquiry

Police were called after a sudden death in Tawhero on Tuesday evening. They were called to the Whanganui suburb about 5.25pm. Police said the death is being treated as unexplained but so far is not believed to be suspicious. Inquiries are continuing today.

Welfare calls

The Manawatu-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group will continue to take calls about welfare from anyone in the region during level 3.

It can be reached on 0800 725 678, and will refer matters to the relevant local authority.

Duckshooting delay

The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the start of duckshooting season this year. It was to have begun on Saturday, but Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has delayed it until two weeks after level 2 restrictions begin.

She says the season will extend for longer than the usual closing date. At present alert level 3 is expected to last until May 11, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet will decide if it should be extended.

