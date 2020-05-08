While the Whanganui District Council has identified $260 million worth of infrastructure projects that could be eligible for additional government funding, neighbouring Rangitikei and Ruapehu councils have quite a few plans of their own.

Rangitikei District Council Mayor Andy Watson said there has been a lot going on in the region before the Covid-19 restrictions.

"Prior to this pandemic our district was on a roll, we were seeing private investment within our district at levels we have not had over the last probably 50 years, we getting new subdivisions and population increases and a feeling of positivity," he said.

Watson said the council had invested in repairing aged and failing infrastructure and had put in place policies to encourage growth.

"These will continue and our task will be to support wherever we can the private sector.

"The Government have asked for spade-ready programmes, they need employment-focused work streams and we have already had advice from Government that the Mangaweka Bridge replacement work will be funded."

Watson said the biggest single employment project the Rangitikei has ever had on their horizon is the bio forestry project which would see New Zealand's first commercial bioplastics facility being established in Marton.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced funding for research that could lead to the bioplastics facility being established.

Advertisement

"That one which is dependent on the district plan change.

"The project is spade-ready and I have responded to Government which is concerned around consenting delays throughout New Zealand bought on by pandemic restrictions to ask for their advice."

Watson said the planned Marton to Bulls wastewater pipeline is another project he has asked council staff to consider for Government assistance.

"These are big projects, but equally, we spend literally millions of dollars on operational needs and smaller work programmes.

"We need to satisfy ourselves that where possible these work programmes have the chance for local companies to be involved or have some local tender preference."

Watson said he is asking council staff to prepare options for weighting consideration for local companies as part of the procurement policy in the report.

The Ruapehu District Council have planned projects that will provide employment and encourage visitors to the region. Photo / File

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said it had submitted a number of projects to Crown Infrastructure Partners Ltd which should meet the funding criteria.

"They are in excess of $10 million combined and they are spade-ready within six months," Cameron said.

Advertisement

"Iwi and industry partners across the Ruapehu district were encouraged to share applications with the council."

The projects are spread over all sectors and areas of the district and include commercial and residential proposals.

Two major ones are a wastewater treatment plant upgrade and a social and affordable housing project for the region.

Cameron said the projects will provide employment for locals and there will be a strong focus on attracting domestic tourism to the region.

"We anticipate an increase in visitors to the region and we will be working with DOC [Department of Conservation] to upgrade walking trails to make sure they are in the best condition."

Other projects include Te Ara Mangawhero Cycle Trail, an upgrade of the Taumarunui Railway Station, sealing the Whakapapa and Turoa carpark and removing the old Mt Ruapehu structure.

Jones is expected to give the go-ahead for some spade-ready projects on Friday.