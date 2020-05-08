[A_251015WCSMlandslip2.JPG] After the 2015 flood a crack ran along the front of Jill Gregory's Hipango Tce house, showing the land underneath could fail. Photo / File Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

After a five-year effort with many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.