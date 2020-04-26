[A_120417WCSMFilm3.JPG]

Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them. Today Liz Wylie talks to Kevin Double who had a birthday on Saturday. His Whanganui-based Anzac-themed film Set In Stone was also released for free viewing last weekend. Double is from Essex in the UK and moved to Whanganui with his partner Melita Farley.

How was it having a birthday during lockdown?

It was good actually. We ate some delicious food and spent time working in the garden which was really nice.

How many views has Set in Stone had so far?

Close to 6000. It was released at 6am on Saturday and the number was climbing all day. People can view it any time by clicking on the link on the Confluence website.

What is your favourite film?

I see so many films but like a lot of men my age (46), The Shawshank Redemption is a film I like to watch repeatedly. When I was younger I really liked The Frighteners - partly because I was interested in the special effects. But I was also really interested to see where it was filmed and it sparked a strong interest in New Zealand.

What is your favourite music album?

Tubular Bells II by Mike Oldfield. I like to listen to music while I'm working and music with no vocals is good.

What would be an alternative career for you?

I'd like to be a functional driver. My dad was a bus driver when I was growing up and I quite enjoy driving people around. We hosted some out-of-town visitors when we were working on the Robin Hyde film and I really enjoyed driving them around and working on a schedule. It combines well with my love of storytelling.

You are a relative newcomer to Whanganui but Melita's family has been here for several generations. How does that work for you?

Like most young people who leave, Melita wasn't keen to be here in her 20s and 30s and I didn't feel like we fitted in when we first came to live here. Since we have established the business here and made all these wonderful contacts it's been great. There are so many great stories here.

What do like doing in Whanganui?

We like cycling, visiting Kai Iwi beach and Bushy Park, going to the markets and having coffee at Recaffinate. We're missing those things but we can still enjoy tending our urban garden and doing shorter cycle trips.

What's your best lockdown dish?

Melita is a pretty exceptional cook and I tend to take over when she's been busy. I'm vegetarian and she's vegan so we tend to err on the side of vegan dishes. I recently made a rigatoni pasta dish that was pretty good - it had olives and sundried tomato.

What's been occupying you during the lockdown?

I've been editing a film I was doing for the Sarjeant and we filmed Upokongaro School's 150th so I've been looking at that. It's interesting because Melita's grandfather filmed their 100th celebrations so I'm looking at that footage as well. I've also been filming the seasonal changes happening in the garden and trying to do some every day.

What do you hope to be doing for your next birthday?

I would like to be in the UK. It's my mum's birthday on April 21 and I'd really like to celebrate it with her next year if I can.