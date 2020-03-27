The first day of self-isolation went well in the Ruapehu District, its Civil Defence controller Clive Manley says.

He thanked residents for minimising the spread of Covid-19 and supporting the work of emergency services.

"Fortunately at this stage there are no reported cases of Covid-19 in Ruapehu," Manley said.

"The key to keeping it this way is for everyone to stay home as requested and to continue keeping at least 2m away from anyone outside those they live with."

The emergency response is being led by the Ministry of Health, with the Ruapehu District Council in support.



Ruapehu is covered by two district health boards. Waikato is leading the response in the north, with an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Taumarunui. Whanganui is leading the response in the south, with an EOC in Ohakune.



Both are now fully activated, Manley said.

There has been a fantastic response from Ruapehu people volunteering to help with community welfare and the council has enough volunteers for now.

New Zealand has another 85 new coronavirus cases today and one patient is now being treated in a hospital intensive care unit.

Anyone else under 70 and in good health who wants to volunteer is asked to do so online or by phone, rather than going to the council.

All essential council services are available, with some others reduced. Most staff are working from home.

Council offices and libraries are closed, and meetings are postponed. Further information is on the council website www.ruapehudc.govt.nz and Facebook page.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website