Police arrested a 21-year-old man yesterday at a Rapanui Road address following a fleeing driver incident.

Police had previously asked for the public's help to locate the man.

He was arrested without incident.

The man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Wednesday in relation to a number of recent offences including theft, burglary, assault and driving offences.

Advertisement

Police thanked those people who provided assistance.

READ MORE:

• Police searching for person after car chase through Whanganui

• Police chase

• Crash ends police chase

• Speeding driver evades police from Paraparaumu to Whanganui