Taihape's annual Gumboot Day is returning for another year and this time the focus is on bringing a community of all ages together at an affordable price.

Michelle Marks, project and events co-ordinator for Taihape Community Development Trust, said since 1985 the event has gone from strength to strength.

This Saturday's event will host more than 30 stallholders and food vendors at Taihape's Memorial Park, with My Kitchen Rules winner Tyson Burrows from the Rustic Steak House in Taihape running cooking demonstrations all day.

Marks said children's activities will include bouncy castles, a merry-go-round, miniature hot rod cars, rock and face painting and an obstacle course.

"We've really gone all out to provide a family festival, all rides are a dollar regardless and it is a gold coin donation to come to Gumboot Day so it is affordable for everyone."

Highly Flammable event performers will also be there to run a five-hour circus workshop.

Ronald McDonald will make an appearance and the Taihape Motorbike Club will offer rides for children where, for a gold coin, they can go into the draw to win a free 30-minute ride around the town.

For the adults, the Taihape Liquorland Home Brew Competition will be running and the Taihape Fire Brigade will have a recruitment drive and an obstacle course.

Fonterra's milk train will be on show and the New Zealand Army will also be running an obstacle course.

And it would not be Gumboot Day without throwing a gumboot or two.

The Gumboot Throwing Nationals will be held on the day as well as the Have A Go event that encourages anyone to try their best at throwing a gumboot.

Marks said a new event this year is the Matt Hobbs Plumbing Duck Race which has a $10 entry with all proceeds going towards the new St John building.

The race on the river begins at 2.30pm and the first duck over the line will win one contestant $1000.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed duck.

For those wanting to park up on a picnic blanket, VRay will keep the music and entertainment going from the main stage throughout the day.

"It's about promoting Taihape, it's all the local businesses there supporting Taihape and that's what it's all about," Marks said.

"Yes, the gumboot throwing is a drawcard but it's Taihape's iconic day. Everyone looks forward to it and they can all just come down and relax."

The event will be on rain, hail or shine, Marks said.

The event is a gold coin entry and runs from 10am-3pm on Saturday, March 7, at Memorial Park, Kokako Street, Taihape.