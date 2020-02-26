Police seek fleeing driver after crash at Whanganui intersection

Whanganui Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person with minor injuries.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St Johns were called to the intersection of Terrace St and Seddon St on Wednesday morning.

Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection and one person was reportedly transported to Whanganui Hospital.

One of the vehicles left the scene. Police have since located the vehicle and they are now working to locate the driver.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can call police on 105.

