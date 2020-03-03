Big plans are afoot for the Waimarino Transfer Station which will be under new management in March.

Ruapehu District Council has contracted Global Action Plan Oceania, which operates Auckland's Devonport Community Recycling Centre, to run the facility alongside Ohakune-based company Ethical Waste.

Andrew Walters, of Global Action Plan Oceania, said they were excited about the partnership.

"Both companies have the same ethos regarding valuing resources within our

community and generating jobs for local people and paying them a living wage."

He said their five-year plan involved transforming the station and operating it as the Waimarino Community Resource and Recovery Centre, with a target landfill diversion rate of 80 per cent and employing five staff, all on a living wage.

Zero waste consultant and Ethical Waste owner Sam Gray will be the site manager.

Walters said although waste management and minimisation is the immediate priority, it's envisaged the site will grow into a community and business resource in support of sustainability.

"We want to work with council, the community and others in a non-judgmental, co-operative way to run the best community waste minimisation and resource recovery facility in New Zealand and deliver sustainable outcomes and meaningful change," he said.

As a registered charity, Global Action Plan will put all profits from the new station back into the venture and any associated programmes, he said.

Everyone will have the opportunity to use the new workshop to create items out of recycled material, similar to the work created at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Gray said the immediate change people will notice when they visit the station is that there will be someone to help them decide what can be recycled, reused, repurposed or go to landfill.

"Many people are not sure about what can be done with what and we aim to make it as easy as possible for people to make the right choices. One of the areas we plan to expand and develop is the on-site shop."

The shop will be supported by a Waste Workshop where staff and volunteers can refurbish or repurpose items to sell.

As well as items dropped off in Ohakune, they will get suitable items such as ski and snow gear from the Devonport facility.

Anyone is welcome to use the workshop to make resources into items such as furniture, art or something else that can be sold on a commission basis, either through the shop or other channels, Gray said.

Council waste minimisation officer Daniel Allen said the change is a significant milestone on Ruapehu's journey towards its Zero Waste 2040 vision.

"With the closure of the Taumarunui Landfill in October, it is an important step

toward maximising the diversion of waste from Waimarino and keeping waste

disposal costs as low as possible," Allen said.

There will be a public open day when the new station is up and running.