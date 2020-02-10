Around 263 central Whanganui properties may be left without gas for a number days after a leaking water pipe entered GasNet's network in St Johns Hill.

GasNet received a number of reports from consumers on Sunday morning that there was no gas.

Gas supplies within the affected area have now been isolated and the supply has been turned off at the meter.

Over the last 24-hours a GasNet has been speaking with the occupiers of affected properties or left a card in the mailbox advising them the supply has been disconnected.

Advertisement

GasNet general manager, Geoff Evans, has confirmed the water pipe has since been repaired by Whanganui District Council and was confident water was no longer entering the network.

However, the water is still currently in the pipes within the network, he said.

"Now all supplies have been isolated GasNet will be progressively disconnecting sections within the area and purging the water from the pipes.

"In order to maximise utilisation of available resources it is planned to use civil contractors to excavate holes to expose the pipes and then GasNet and contractor Technicians to undertake the purging and commissioning operations."

He said the current estimates suggest that in excess of 60 holes will need to be excavated over the coming days.

This will be to expose the gas pipes within the affected areas at road intersections and at some locations in between.

"Public safety is a focus in undertaking this work and road users are asked to be vigilant when driving past these sites," Evans said.

Excavations have already been carried out in College Estate and purging is expected to commence within the area later today.

Advertisement

GasNet has already begun working to remove water from the gas pipework that was damaged by a leaking water pipe. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Evans said there is a supply point adjacent to this area at a GasNet District Regulator Station in Liverpool St where a reliable and stable supply can be introduced once the water has been removed from the network.

Excavations will commence from the GasNet District Regulator Station in Liverpool St to the north and from Spier St to the south at the same time as St Johns Hill.

Evans said the removal of water from pipework designed to transport gas can be problematic.

"It is difficult at such an early stage to be able to give any indication of likely restoration times."

He said it will become clearer in the next day or two of what they can achieve and what consumers can expect.

As each excavation is carried out and each section of the pipe is cleared of water, it will then be connected to the gas supply.

Consumers who have no gas and have no had contact or a card are advised to contact GasNet urgently by phone at 349 2050 or email enquiries@gasnet.co.nz