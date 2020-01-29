Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitīkei Ruapehu invite the community to join a maramataka workshop on Friday afternoon. Maramataka is the traditional measure of time by lunar phases. Once used to guide all activities, from fishing and gardening to wānanga and travelling, Healthy Families want to explore ways to share maramataka understanding with the wider community. Facilitator Meretini Bennett-Huxtable said this is the second workshop intended to gather insights around how to return maramataka to the people and everyone is welcome. Nau mai haere mai.

THURSDAY

100 Glorious Years of Song

When: 11am to 1pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: Operatunity presents a joyous romp through time, celebrating the greatest songs of the 20th century. Standard ticket $35. Book at operatunity.co.nz or call 0508 266 237

Our Acropolis

When: 2pm

Where: Veterans' Steps, Pukenamu Queenspark

Details: Local historian Kyle Dalton leads a tour of the locally and nationally significant monuments in the reserve. Adults $4, children $2. See more at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz or visit Whanganui i-Site

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Anne Frank: Parallel Stories - A contemporary exploration of the words of Anne's diary stories intertwined with that of five Holocaust survivors retold by Helen Mirren. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Peter Peryer: The Art of Seeing

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Shirley Horrocks' richly illustrated portrait of the life and career of one of New Zealand's most important photographers. Purchase tickets from Sarjeant on the Quay or by calling 06 349 0506.

If you have always wanted to learn more about the rich history of Pukenamu Queens Park, join Kyle Dalton for a tour on Thursday. Photo / File

FRIDAY

Day Out in Stratford

When: Departs at 8am

Where: Taupo Quay, outside tram shed

Details: Last of the Summer programme. Explore the town named in honour of William Shakespeare. River walk, visit to Eltham Cheese Bar, possum fur and leather shop and more. Book at i-Site or visit

' target='_blank'>whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Whanganui Maramataka Workshop

When: 1pm to 3pm

Where: C Block, Te Oranganui, Wicksteed St

Details: Maramataka is a Māori system that connects our daily activities with the moon and te taiao (the natural world). Hosted by Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitīkei Ruapehu.

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Gordie Tentrees

When:7.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Touring Canadian artist is a singing, songwriting multi-instrumentalist road poet, master storyteller and downright comedian. Entry $15.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

The Original Gypsy Fair

When: 9am today and tomorrow

Where: Kowhai Park

Details: A fun-filled day for the whole family with something for everyone. Entry is free.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Saturday Cruise

When: 2pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

Oh Sweet Nothings

When:8pm

Where:Lucky Bar + kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington's Oh Sweet Nothings with Whanganui bands Ocean Loaf and Real Late Night Tales invite you to "dance away your angst." $10 at the door.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Richie & Rosie

When: 4.30pm

Where: Frank Bar & Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave

Details: From Ithaca, New York, Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton blend traditional and contemporary sounds with outrageous punk banjo, powerful evocative fiddle and beautiful vocal harmonies. Purchase tickets from the Sarjeant Gallery or by phoning 06 349 0506.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, 24 Sedgebrook Street, Wanganui East.

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke

When: 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Where: Balance Whanganui, room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St

Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course begins today. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Choose Happiness in 2020

When: 6pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: A free introduction to Buddhist meditation and teachings, with practical ideas on how you can use them to bring more peace and happiness into your life.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.



If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, February 6, to Wednesday, February 12, is noon Tuesday, February 4.