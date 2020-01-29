Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitīkei Ruapehu invite the community to join a maramataka workshop on Friday afternoon. Maramataka is the traditional measure of time by lunar phases. Once used to guide all activities, from fishing and gardening to wānanga and travelling, Healthy Families want to explore ways to share maramataka understanding with the wider community. Facilitator Meretini Bennett-Huxtable said this is the second workshop intended to gather insights around how to return maramataka to the people and everyone is welcome. Nau mai haere mai.
THURSDAY
100 Glorious Years of Song
When: 11am to 1pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: Operatunity presents a joyous romp through time, celebrating the greatest songs of the 20th century. Standard ticket $35. Book at operatunity.co.nz or call 0508 266 237
Our Acropolis
When: 2pm
Where: Veterans' Steps, Pukenamu Queenspark
Details: Local historian Kyle Dalton leads a tour of the locally and nationally significant monuments in the reserve. Adults $4, children $2. See more at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz or visit Whanganui i-Site
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Anne Frank: Parallel Stories - A contemporary exploration of the words of Anne's diary stories intertwined with that of five Holocaust survivors retold by Helen Mirren. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Peter Peryer: The Art of Seeing
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Shirley Horrocks' richly illustrated portrait of the life and career of one of New Zealand's most important photographers. Purchase tickets from Sarjeant on the Quay or by calling 06 349 0506.
FRIDAY
Day Out in Stratford
When: Departs at 8am
Where: Taupo Quay, outside tram shed
Details: Last of the Summer programme. Explore the town named in honour of William Shakespeare. River walk, visit to Eltham Cheese Bar, possum fur and leather shop and more. Book at i-Site or visit
' target='_blank'>whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Whanganui Maramataka Workshop
When: 1pm to 3pm
Where: C Block, Te Oranganui, Wicksteed St
Details: Maramataka is a Māori system that connects our daily activities with the moon and te taiao (the natural world). Hosted by Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitīkei Ruapehu.
Stargazing
When: Half an hour after sundown
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Gordie Tentrees
When:7.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Touring Canadian artist is a singing, songwriting multi-instrumentalist road poet, master storyteller and downright comedian. Entry $15.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
The Original Gypsy Fair
When: 9am today and tomorrow
Where: Kowhai Park
Details: A fun-filled day for the whole family with something for everyone. Entry is free.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Saturday Cruise
When: 2pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
Oh Sweet Nothings
When:8pm
Where:Lucky Bar + kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington's Oh Sweet Nothings with Whanganui bands Ocean Loaf and Real Late Night Tales invite you to "dance away your angst." $10 at the door.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Richie & Rosie
When: 4.30pm
Where: Frank Bar & Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave
Details: From Ithaca, New York, Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton blend traditional and contemporary sounds with outrageous punk banjo, powerful evocative fiddle and beautiful vocal harmonies. Purchase tickets from the Sarjeant Gallery or by phoning 06 349 0506.
MONDAY
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, 24 Sedgebrook Street, Wanganui East.
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke
When: 12.30pm to 2.30pm
Where: Balance Whanganui, room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St
Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course begins today. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
Choose Happiness in 2020
When: 6pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: A free introduction to Buddhist meditation and teachings, with practical ideas on how you can use them to bring more peace and happiness into your life.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
