If you are looking to get kitted out for Whanganui Vintage Weekend, you might find what you need at the Koha Shed retro and vintage sale on Sunday. The Koha Shed needs to raise funds to pay regular overheads, for food parcels and to support summer activities such as helping local families with school holiday pool and movie outings. Support your community and get yourself a great look at the same time.
Whanganui Summer Programme
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site visitor centre or see online at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise
When: 11am-1pm all week
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
Whanganui East Pool
When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 67 Tinirau St
Details: Entry charges are $4 for adults, $3.50 students and seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. There is a $1.50 charge for preschoolers and spectators.
THURSDAY
Summer Race Day
Where: Racecourse, Purnell St
When: 1pm-5.30pm
Details: A full afternoon of racing. Free entry and car parking.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Hillary: Ocean to Sky - Michael Dillon revisits his award-winning documentary of a jet boating trip on the Ganges with Sir Edmund Hillary. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Whanganui Opera Week
When: 7.30pm
Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate
Details: The NZ Opera School offers young singers the opportunity to develop their vocal techniques, their language and performance abilities. See a masterclass of students working with Cesar Ulloa. Tickets $15 from Royal Wanganui Opera House. See more at whanganuioperaweek.nz
Marlin's Dreaming Summer Tour
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Dunedin psychedelic pop-rockers swing by Lucky on their summer tour. Tickets from banishedmusic.com
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Traders and Farmers Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Picnic at the Park
When: 11am
Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, Rapanui Rd
Details: The Multicultural Council of Whanganui/Rangitikei has organised a community picnic with fun and games and everyone is invited. Take sunblock, blankets, seating and picnic or barbecue food to share. For more information contact Pushpa on 021 0254 0709 or Teena on 021 112 5813.
Saturday Cruise
When: 2pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Koha Shed retro and vintage sale
When: noon-3pm
Where: 88 Duncan St, Whanganui East
Details: Get your Vintage Weekend clothing and accessories and support the Koha Shed to support others.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
MONDAY
YMCA Holiday Programme
When: 6.30am-6pm daily
Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St
Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.
TUESDAY
Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar function room. Taupo Quay entrance
Details: Networking followed by 6pm presentation from forager Margi Keys who will share her enthusiasm for some nutritious edible weeds.
WEDNESDAY
Collection Tour
When: 1pm-2pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Queenspark
Details: See the recent upgrades and glimpse the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Booking essential - phone Whanganui Regional Museum on 06 349 1110.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 16, to Wednesday, January 22, is noon Tuesday, January 14.