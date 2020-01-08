If you are looking to get kitted out for Whanganui Vintage Weekend, you might find what you need at the Koha Shed retro and vintage sale on Sunday. The Koha Shed needs to raise funds to pay regular overheads, for food parcels and to support summer activities such as helping local families with school holiday pool and movie outings. Support your community and get yourself a great look at the same time.

Whanganui Summer Programme

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site visitor centre or see online at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise

When: 11am-1pm all week

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

Whanganui East Pool

When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 67 Tinirau St

Details: Entry charges are $4 for adults, $3.50 students and seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. There is a $1.50 charge for preschoolers and spectators.

THURSDAY

Summer Race Day

Where: Racecourse, Purnell St

When: 1pm-5.30pm

Details: A full afternoon of racing. Free entry and car parking.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Hillary: Ocean to Sky - Michael Dillon revisits his award-winning documentary of a jet boating trip on the Ganges with Sir Edmund Hillary. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Whanganui Opera Week

When: 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate

Details: The NZ Opera School offers young singers the opportunity to develop their vocal techniques, their language and performance abilities. See a masterclass of students working with Cesar Ulloa. Tickets $15 from Royal Wanganui Opera House. See more at whanganuioperaweek.nz

Marlin's Dreaming Summer Tour

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Dunedin psychedelic pop-rockers swing by Lucky on their summer tour. Tickets from banishedmusic.com



SATURDAY

Whanganui River Traders and Farmers Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Picnic at the Park

When: 11am

Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, Rapanui Rd

Details: The Multicultural Council of Whanganui/Rangitikei has organised a community picnic with fun and games and everyone is invited. Take sunblock, blankets, seating and picnic or barbecue food to share. For more information contact Pushpa on 021 0254 0709 or Teena on 021 112 5813.

Saturday Cruise

When: 2pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Koha Shed retro and vintage sale

When: noon-3pm

Where: 88 Duncan St, Whanganui East

Details: Get your Vintage Weekend clothing and accessories and support the Koha Shed to support others.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

A visit to Paloma Gardens at Fordell is on the Whanganui Summer Programme this week. Photo / Beryl Cowan

MONDAY

YMCA Holiday Programme

When: 6.30am-6pm daily

Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St

Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.

TUESDAY

Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar function room. Taupo Quay entrance

Details: Networking followed by 6pm presentation from forager Margi Keys who will share her enthusiasm for some nutritious edible weeds.

WEDNESDAY

Collection Tour

When: 1pm-2pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Queenspark

Details: See the recent upgrades and glimpse the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Booking essential - phone Whanganui Regional Museum on 06 349 1110.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 16, to Wednesday, January 22, is noon Tuesday, January 14.