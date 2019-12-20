Rangers and volunteers are out ensuring huts and campsites on the Whanganui River are in good condition for summer visitors, Conservation Department strategic adviser Aaron Rice-Edwards says.

Increasing numbers of people want to canoe the river, which is one of New Zealand's Great Walks. Facilities can be booked online.

DoC is asking visitors to do their part by being safe, tidy, respectful and well-prepared. They need to keep their lifejackets on, and stay to the side of the river when jetboats and other motorised vessels are passing.

Anyone intending to spend several days should check the weather forecast, and Whanganui senior ranger Jim Campbell says DoC will take a stronger line on those breaking the rules by camping outside of designated campsites.

Advertisement

While the Whanganui River is fully open to visitors, the Mangapurua section of the Mountains to Sea/Ngā Ara Tuhono cycleway is closed. However Rice-Edwards says bikers can still get a good day ride from Ruatiti Rd to the Mangapurua Trig.

To the west the Matemateaonga and Trains tramping tracks are open. Campbell recommends a day walk up from the Whanganui River to Puketotara Hut on the Matemateaonga Track.

"It provides an opportunity to escape, get awesome mountain views and experience the bush."