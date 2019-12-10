Whanganui police are appealing for information from the public after a person was assaulted and their vehicle stolen.

A spokesman said police received a report of a robbery at the corner of Waitote and Cornfoot streets, Castlecliff, about 10.55pm on Tuesday.

"One person was reported to have been assaulted and a vehicle was stolen. Neither the alleged offenders or vehicle have been located at this stage."

Police urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call 105.