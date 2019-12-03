The man charged with drink driving causing manslaughter of a 68-year-old woman in Whanganui last month can now be named.

He is 41-year-old Peter Anthony Laurence Atkinson.

Atkinson appeared in the High Court at Whanganui and is facing one charge in relation to the incident.

He is yet to plead.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anzac Parade and Georgetti Rd on the evening of November 9 following a collision between a vehicle and 50cc scooter.

Jeanette Mary Gibbs was riding the scooter and died at the scene.

Although a plea is yet to be entered, possible trial dates were discussed in court.

Justice Simon France who was appearing via Wellington, said the first available trial date wouldn't be until May 3, 2021, because of "the number of homicide trials in Whanganui" and the "situation in Whanganui that's difficult to overcome at the moment."

Whanganui courthouse.

After some discussion between the Judge, Crown, and defence, it was revealed a trial date may be possible at an earlier date in September 2020.

"It's a real possibility, I put it no higher than that, a date in September may become available and we'll have a trial then," Justice France said.

Around ten family members and friends of the defendant were in court for the appearance.

Atkinson is remanded in custody and will next appear in the High Court at Whanganui on February 28 next year.