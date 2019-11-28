Shihad main man Jon Toogood will pack away his distortion pedals, dial down the Marshall amps and restring his trusty acoustic guitar to play at Lucky Bar in Whanganui.

Toogood has confirmed that he will play in Whanganui on January 18.

The last two years have been loud for Toogood - recording and releasing the critically acclaimed album Haja with The Adults, touring to celebrate 30 years of Shihad and partaking in a series of concerts to celebrate 40 years of Neil Young's seminal Live Rust album.

There will be no let-up as the end of 2019 approaches, with Toogood taking part in two special nights at Auckland's Civic Theatre to celebrate Baz Luhrmann's iconic Romeo and Juliet soundtrack, backed by a 30-piece orchestra.

He even found the time for a brief foray into live TV to present the Vodafone NZ Music Awards alongside comedian Laura Daniels earlier this month.

Armed with yarns and tunes both young and old (spanning two Adults albums, three decades of Shihad and an undisclosed duration on this Planet of Sound), this is Toogood unplugged, unaccompanied and unmasked.

Jon Toogood: Solo Acoustic, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Saturday, January 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets $42.50 from eventfinda.