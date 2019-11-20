Whanganui's Alexander Heritage and Research Library has some beautiful Māori arts on display this week.

Students from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's diploma in Māori and indigenous art course are displaying their end of year work and giving raranga (flax weaving) demonstrations at the library.

Tutor Trina Taurua said "The Alex" was offered as a temporary gallery to showcase the work and encourage enrolments for 2020.

Although raranga is a traditional art form, the work produced by the students has colourful, contemporary elements and every student's finished item looks unique.

"I teach the traditional techniques and students must complete a number of projects but they are encouraged to experiment with colours and designs," Taurua said.

"These students are creating new traditions.

"What looks a bit radical now will be emulated by weavers of the future."

Maria Hina has achieved a vivid burnt orange shade by dying the muka, or fibre, part of the flax.

"I started doing the diploma two years ago and I had to take a break," she said.

"It's been wonderful to come back and pick it up again because it makes me feel so satisfied."

Mirianata Cooper began her studies in Palmerston North and said new flexibility in Wānanga studies meant she had been able to continue in Whanganui.

"I've really enjoyed working here - Trina is a brilliant tutor and everyone encourages each other as well."

Taurua said students learn to harvest and protect harakeke, and work both individually and collectively on projects.

"Most of these women had never tried raranga before and just look at what they have produced.

"I love watching them develop their ideas."

The exhibition and demonstrations will continue until Friday and Taurua welcomes enquiries from students wishing to enrol for the next fees-free course which begins in Whanganui in March 2020. See more at twoa.ac.nz 06 349 3400