Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a dark-coloured Toyota Estima involved in a fatal crash in Whanganui on Saturday, November 9.

Jeanette Gibbs, 68, died after being struck by the vehicle while riding her 50cc scooter at the intersection of Georgetti Rd and Anzac Pde at about 6.15pm.

"We are particularly interested in talking to people who might have noticed a Toyota Estima people mover van on Anzac Parade between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, November 9," Detective Sergeant Glenn Toy said.

A 41-year-old Whanganui man has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court again on December 4.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Glenn Toy at the Whanganui Police Station on 06 349 0600 or on the police non-emergency number 105.