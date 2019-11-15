Five Civic Awards were this week awarded to locals who have volunteered their services to inspire and lead community groups, organisations and city projects.

Professor Angie Farrow, a teacher, theatre director and producer, playwright and author, was recognised for her contribution to Palmerston North's reputation as a centre for performance arts.

Graham Slater has volunteered in the arts and has been a Centrepoint Theatre Board Member for 38 years.

He is also a member of Menzshed and U3A/University of the Third Age.

Advertisement

Valerie Dittmer has a volunteer career of 45 years with the not-for-profit sector.

She is the driving force behind the annual Methodist Goodwill Yesterday's Treasures sale.

Scott Bruce is a long-serving member of Milson Rotary and launched the Victoria Esplanade Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery project.

Rodney Wong is another passionate Rotarian, who has been involved in innumerable projects and exemplifies the Rotary motto 'Service Above Self'.

Wong and Bruce dedicated eight years to make the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery a reality.