Police have attended a crash between a ute and truck and trailer unit on Anzac Parade.

The incident happened around 6.45am and police were at the scene just before 7am.

Constable Stu Bourne said the incident occurred in the Anzac Parade and Dublin Street Bridge roundabout.

"It's a fifteen tonne truck with an 11 tonne load and he's just slowly eased into the side of the ute, and obviously with that load it's created that much damage."

Advertisement

The side passenger door was caved in from the collision. Photo / Abe Leach

Bourne said the incident could've been worse.

"If there was a passenger in the side of that ute we would certainly be dealing with injuries as well.

"We're very lucky there's only been one person in the ute."

No serious injuries were reported from the incident.